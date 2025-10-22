Demystifying Generac Hldgs: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $206.43, a high estimate of $248.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Marking an increase of 12.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $183.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Needham Announces Buy $248.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $217.00 $219.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $196.00 $180.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $202.00 $210.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $188.00 $200.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $165.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $219.00 $138.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $150.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $128.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $190.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Generac Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Generac Hldgs: A Closer Look

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Financial Insights: Generac Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Generac Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.