Assessing BILL Holdings: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $58.77, with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.46% from the previous average price target of $57.36.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of BILL Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Buy $71.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $62.00 $54.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $56.00 $46.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $50.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $70.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $43.00 $50.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $54.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $52.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $48.00 $50.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of BILL Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

A Deep Dive into BILL Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

