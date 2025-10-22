What Analysts Are Saying About Flywire Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Flywire, presenting an average target of $14.38, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.39% from the previous average price target of $12.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Flywire. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $15.00 - Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $16.00 - Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $13.00 $13.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.50

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flywire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flywire compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Flywire's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Flywire

Flywire Corp provides a secure payment platform, offering its clients a streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments more cost-effectively and efficiently. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise. Geographically, the majority of revenue is from the Americas.

Understanding the Numbers: Flywire's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Flywire displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flywire's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flywire's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flywire's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

