Where Ameren Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ameren and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $108.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $111.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 5.33% from the previous average price target of $103.25.

The perception of Ameren by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $111.00 $104.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $111.00 $100.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $109.00 $104.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $105.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ameren. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas through the company's two main subsidiaries, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and approximately 1 million natural gas customers accross its two service territories.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ameren displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 31.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, Ameren adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

