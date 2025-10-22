Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For Atlassian

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $225.73, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.81% lower than the prior average price target of $258.88.

The standing of Atlassian among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $216.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Announces Neutral $200.00 - Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Buy $225.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $300.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $202.00 $221.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $230.00 $255.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $250.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $240.00 $256.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $244.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $265.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Atlassian's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Atlassian's Background

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

A Deep Dive into Atlassian's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

