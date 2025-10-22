Deep Dive Into Henry Schein Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $76.0, with a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.15%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Henry Schein. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $83.00 - Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $80.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $78.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $78.00 $86.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Henry Schein's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Henry Schein's Background

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company's reportable segments are Global Distribution and Value-Added Services; Global Specialty Products; and Global Technology. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Global Distribution and Value-Added Services segment, which includes distribution to the dental and medical markets of national brand and corporate brand merchandise, as well as equipment and related technical services.

Henry Schein's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Henry Schein's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

