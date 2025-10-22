What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been analyzed by 36 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 19 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 13 15 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $267.17, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.87% increase from the previous average price target of $254.76.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $275.00 $240.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $300.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $245.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $280.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Christopher Johnen HSBC Announces Buy $256.00 - Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $245.00 $250.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $255.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $260.00 $262.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $280.00 $260.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $260.00 $225.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $297.00 $288.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $265.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $238.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $262.00 $245.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $271.00 $249.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amazon.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amazon.com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Amazon.com: A Closer Look

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Amazon.com: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

