5 Analysts Assess CACI International: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for CACI International (NYSE:CACI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $593.6, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $535.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.0% increase from the previous average price target of $530.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of CACI International among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $675.00 $535.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $544.00 $407.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Buy $614.00 $562.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Raises Buy $600.00 $576.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Hold $535.00 $570.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CACI International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CACI International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CACI International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CACI International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CACI International's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CACI International analyst ratings.

Delving into CACI International's Background

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. Some of the services provided by the company are functional software development, data, and business analysis, IT operations support, naval architecture, and life cycle support intelligence among others. The company's operating segments are; Domestic operations and International operations. It derives key revenue from the Domestic segment.

CACI International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CACI International's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CACI International's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CACI International's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CACI International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CACI International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.