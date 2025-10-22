17 Analysts Have This To Say About Hewlett Packard

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.06, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 10.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $23.57.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hewlett Packard by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $24.00 - David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $31.00 $27.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $26.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $27.00 $25.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $24.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $21.00 $16.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $30.00 $29.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hewlett Packard's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Hewlett Packard

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hewlett Packard's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

