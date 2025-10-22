12 Analysts Assess Shift4 Payments: What You Need To Know

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $104.0, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average has decreased by 6.98% from the previous average price target of $111.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Shift4 Payments. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $82.00 - Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $112.00 $115.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $120.00 $126.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $100.00 $107.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $92.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $100.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $92.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $110.00 Tim Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $104.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $113.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

A Deep Dive into Shift4 Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.09, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

