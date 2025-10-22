Where Automatic Data Processing Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $301.75, a high estimate of $318.00, and a low estimate of $288.00. This current average represents a 2.66% decrease from the previous average price target of $310.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Automatic Data Processing. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $288.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $290.00 $315.00 David Grossman Stifel Raises Hold $318.00 $305.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $311.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Automatic Data Processing. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Automatic Data Processing compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Automatic Data Processing's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Automatic Data Processing's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Automatic Data Processing's Background

Automatic Data Processing is a global technology company providing cloud-based human capital management solutions, enabling clients to better implement payroll, talent, time, tax, and benefits administration. Additionally, ADP provides human resource outsourcing solutions that permit customers to offload some of their traditional HR tasks. The company operates through two segments: employer services and professional employer organization services. Employer services consist of the company's HCM products as well as a la carte HRO solutions. PEO services contain ADP's comprehensive HRO solution, where it acts as a co-employer with its customer. As of fiscal 2025, ADP serves over 1.1 million clients and pays over 42 million workers across 140 countries.

Financial Insights: Automatic Data Processing

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Automatic Data Processing displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Automatic Data Processing's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, Automatic Data Processing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.