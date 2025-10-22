Assessing Logitech International: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $109.83, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.5% increase from the previous average price target of $98.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Logitech International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $100.00 Martin Jungfleisch Exane BNP Paribas Raises Outperform $109.00 $100.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $107.00 $92.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $74.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Logitech International. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Logitech International compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Logitech International's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Logitech International's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Logitech International's Background

Logitech was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing computer peripherals such as mice, keyboards, webcams, conference room cameras, headsets, and music-related products like wireless speakers.

Financial Milestones: Logitech International's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Logitech International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Logitech International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Logitech International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Logitech International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Logitech International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

