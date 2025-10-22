Expert Outlook: Qualcomm Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $200.0, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.63% increase from the previous average price target of $198.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Qualcomm by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $200.00 $190.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $175.00 $190.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Qualcomm's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Qualcomm's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Qualcomm: A Closer Look

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Financial Milestones: Qualcomm's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

