Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Equifax Stock

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Equifax (NYSE:EFX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $273.88, a high estimate of $297.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Experiencing a 4.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $285.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Equifax among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $253.00 $295.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $245.00 $251.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $285.00 $300.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $271.00 $279.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $250.00 $285.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $297.00 $287.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equifax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equifax's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equifax's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Equifax's Background

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates about 20%-25% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Equifax's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Equifax showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.44% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Equifax's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Equifax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

