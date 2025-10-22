What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About US Foods Holdings

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for US Foods Holdings, presenting an average target of $90.2, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Marking an increase of 12.4%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $80.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of US Foods Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Danilo Gargiulo Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $77.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $87.00 $80.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $96.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Foods Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for US Foods Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of US Foods Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About US Foods Holdings

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor that distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. It has nearly 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators with more than 70 locations that provide customers with food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. The company operates in one business segment in which it markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of US Foods Holdings

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining US Foods Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.84% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: US Foods Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: US Foods Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

