What Analysts Are Saying About Braze Stock

Analysts' ratings for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.2, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A 0.35% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.36.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Braze by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $40.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $43.00 $43.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $43.00 $48.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $38.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $35.00 $45.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Braze. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Braze's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

Delving into Braze's Background

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Braze

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Braze showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.79% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.