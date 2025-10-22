Where Toast Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Toast (NYSE:TOST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Toast, presenting an average target of $48.45, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.87% from the previous average price target of $47.10.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Toast. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $47.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $51.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $36.00 $48.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $42.00 $50.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $42.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $54.00 $48.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $50.00 $47.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $45.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $50.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $50.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Neutral $46.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Toast. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Toast compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Toast compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Toast's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Toast's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Toast

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Toast displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Toast's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toast's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Toast's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

