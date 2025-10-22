Demystifying General Motors: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on General Motors (NYSE:GM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 6 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for General Motors, presenting an average target of $67.21, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 17.48% from the previous average price target of $57.21.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive General Motors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $46.00 $40.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 George Galliers Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $55.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $73.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $40.00 $38.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $56.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $67.00 $58.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $61.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $55.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of General Motors's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

Financial Milestones: General Motors's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): General Motors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.65% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

