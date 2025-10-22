The Analyst Verdict: Lattice Semiconductor In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $74.57, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.59% increase from the previous average price target of $67.43.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lattice Semiconductor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $85.00 $65.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $75.00 $60.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $65.00 $75.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $72.00 $72.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lattice Semiconductor. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lattice Semiconductor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lattice Semiconductor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lattice Semiconductor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lattice Semiconductor's Background

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Lattice Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Lattice Semiconductor's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

