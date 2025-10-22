Demystifying Exagen: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.2, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.79% increase from the previous average price target of $10.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Exagen's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $13.00 $11.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Raises Overweight $15.00 $12.00 Anderson Schock B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $15.00 - Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $8.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Maintains Overweight $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Exagen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Exagen compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Exagen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Exagen's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Exagen's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Exagen Better

Exagen Inc is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to addressing the unmet need for the accurate diagnosis and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases. It currently markets ten testing products under its Avise brand to provide an accurate, timely, and differential diagnosis and to optimize the treatment of ARDs. It markets and sells solutions to community rheumatologists.

A Deep Dive into Exagen's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Exagen's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exagen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exagen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exagen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Exagen's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

