Where Capital One Finl Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $261.0, a high estimate of $271.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.27% from the previous average price target of $250.30.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Capital One Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $271.00 $257.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Maintains Buy $264.00 $264.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Buy $266.00 $270.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $235.00 $248.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $257.00 $253.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $255.00 $240.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $267.00 $261.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Capital One Finl's Background

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Capital One Finl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

