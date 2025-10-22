What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Warner Bros. Discovery

Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.35, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 27.39% from the previous average price target of $13.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Warner Bros. Discovery. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $25.00 $18.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $14.00 Mike Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $22.00 $14.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $20.00 $10.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $22.00 $13.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.50 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $16.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $16.00 $13.00 Doug Creutz TD Cowen Maintains Hold $14.00 $14.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $10.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $13.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Bros. Discovery. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Warner Bros. Discovery compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Warner Bros. Discovery's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Warner Bros. Discovery's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Warner Bros. Discovery's Background

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

Financial Insights: Warner Bros. Discovery

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Warner Bros. Discovery's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Warner Bros. Discovery's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

