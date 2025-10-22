Deep Dive Into Klaviyo Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.42, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 2.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.50.

The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Boretz Jefferies Announces Buy $32.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $40.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $39.00 $44.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $43.00 $45.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $40.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $40.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $37.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Klaviyo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Key Indicators: Klaviyo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.91% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

