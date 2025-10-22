Accenture Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Accenture (NYSE:ACN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Accenture and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $291.64, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has decreased by 12.89% from the previous average price target of $334.79.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Accenture among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $251.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $309.00 $348.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $270.00 $325.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $330.00 $370.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $280.00 $300.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $295.00 $313.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $285.00 $372.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $330.00 $350.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $285.00 $305.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $302.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $315.00 $363.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $270.00 $330.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Lowers Buy $305.00 $335.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Buy $315.00 $355.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $350.00 $372.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $260.00 $290.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $313.00 $342.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $271.00 $325.00 Harry Read Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $250.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $302.00 $334.00 Phani Kanumuri HSBC Announces Reduce $240.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Accenture. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Accenture's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Accenture's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading IT services firm that provides consulting, system integration, and business process outsourcing to enterprises around the world. Customers of Accenture come from a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture is the world's largest professional services company by headcount with around 800,000 employees in over 120 countries.

Accenture: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Accenture's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Accenture's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Accenture's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

