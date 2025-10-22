Expert Outlook: Mastercard Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Mastercard (NYSE:MA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $657.9, a high estimate of $690.00, and a low estimate of $623.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.88% increase from the previous average price target of $639.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $669.00 - Andrew Schmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $665.00 - David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $660.00 $640.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Maintains Buy $645.00 $645.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $623.00 $612.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $690.00 $670.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $656.00 $650.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $661.00 $639.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $650.00 $625.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $660.00 $635.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Mastercard's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Mastercard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 50.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.42, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

