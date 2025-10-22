What Analysts Are Saying About Par Pacific Hldgs Stock

Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Par Pacific Hldgs, revealing an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.62% increase from the previous average price target of $34.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Par Pacific Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $40.00 $34.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $38.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $23.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $44.00 $39.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $38.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Par Pacific Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Par Pacific Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Par Pacific Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Par Pacific Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Par Pacific Hldgs Better

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Par Pacific Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Par Pacific Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.15% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Par Pacific Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Par Pacific Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Par Pacific Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

