What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affirm Holdings

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $93.25, with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 22.7% increase from the previous average price target of $76.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $89.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $94.00 $105.00 Harry Bartlett Rothschild & Co Raises Buy $101.00 $74.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $108.00 $70.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $75.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $56.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $105.00 $75.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $67.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $84.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Affirm Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Key Indicators: Affirm Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Affirm Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

