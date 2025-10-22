8 Analysts Assess Visa: What You Need To Know

Visa (NYSE:V) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $408.62, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $392.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $394.00, the current average has increased by 3.71%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Visa among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $412.00 - Andrew Schmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $405.00 - David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $410.00 $400.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $392.00 $397.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $425.00 $380.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $408.00 $396.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $415.00 $405.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $402.00 $386.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visa. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Visa compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Visa's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Visa's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Visa Better

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Visa: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Visa displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 51.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 14.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Visa's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

