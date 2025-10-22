Assessing Shoals Technologies Gr: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.4, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a 31.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $7.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Milligan Needham Announces Buy $12.00 - Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $11.00 $7.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $11.00 $9.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $10.00 $7.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.50 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shoals Technologies Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shoals Technologies Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Shoals Technologies Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Shoals Technologies Gr: A Closer Look

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Shoals Technologies Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

