Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For DexCom

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DexCom, revealing an average target of $97.15, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Experiencing a 4.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $101.55.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DexCom. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Announces Buy $85.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $94.00 $102.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $85.00 $105.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $89.00 $104.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $90.00 $112.00 Steve Silver Argus Research Announces Buy $100.00 - William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $106.00 $106.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $102.00 $99.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $102.00 $95.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DexCom. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DexCom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DexCom's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DexCom's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DexCom analyst ratings.

Get to Know DexCom Better

DexCom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Financial Insights: DexCom

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DexCom's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DexCom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DexCom's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DexCom's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: DexCom's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.0. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.