23 Analysts Have This To Say About Reddit

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 23 analysts have published ratings on Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $238.22, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Observing a 22.38% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $194.65.

The perception of Reddit by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $225.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $174.00 $155.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $290.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $240.00 $177.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $290.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $300.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $215.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $215.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $230.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $210.00 $210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $145.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $225.00 $175.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $170.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $130.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Reddit's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Financial Insights: Reddit

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Reddit's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 77.69% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reddit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

