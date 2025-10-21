Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Cormedix Stock

Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cormedix, presenting an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 10.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $21.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Cormedix's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Announces Buy $14.00 - Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $22.00 $22.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cormedix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cormedix. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cormedix compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cormedix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cormedix's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cormedix's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cormedix analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Cormedix Better

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cormedix

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cormedix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4829.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cormedix's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 49.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cormedix's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cormedix's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.