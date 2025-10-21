Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Mohawk Industries Stock

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $134.71, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.79% from the previous average price target of $126.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mohawk Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $150.00 $140.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $120.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $139.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $111.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $123.00 $119.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $123.00 $124.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $142.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mohawk Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mohawk Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mohawk Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mohawk Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Mohawk Industries's Background

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Mohawk Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Mohawk Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Mohawk Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

