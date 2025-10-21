Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For American Homes 4 Rent

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.14, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average represents a 4.46% decrease from the previous average price target of $39.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Keegan Carl Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $38.00 - Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $37.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $41.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Homes 4 Rent's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into American Homes 4 Rent's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Financial Milestones: American Homes 4 Rent's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Homes 4 Rent showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

