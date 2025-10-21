What Analysts Are Saying About ICU Medical Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $162.75, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.64%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of ICU Medical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $173.00 $191.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $153.00 $145.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $145.00 - Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $180.00 $187.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ICU Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ICU Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ICU Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ICU Medical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ICU Medical analyst ratings.

Get to Know ICU Medical Better

ICU Medical is a California-based pure-play infusion therapy company that provides consumables, systems, and services for virtually every component of the IV continuum of care. ICU has become one of the largest players in its industry following its acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer in 2017 and Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in 2022. It holds top-tier positions across its three reporting segments: consumables (43% of consolidated revenue), infusion systems (28%), and vital care (29%). The combined entity remains primarily US-focused, generating over 63% of its sales domestically.

ICU Medical: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: ICU Medical's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ICU Medical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, ICU Medical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.