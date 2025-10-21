Analyst Expectations For Gambling.com Gr's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gambling.com Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 25.3% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gambling.com Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $11.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $17.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $12.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gambling.com Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gambling.com Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Gambling.com Gr Better

Gambling.com Group Ltd is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a provider of digital marketing services in the online gambling industry. Its principal focus is on online casinos online sports betting and the fantasy sports industry. It generates revenue by referring online gamblers to online gambling operators.

Gambling.com Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gambling.com Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gambling.com Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gambling.com Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gambling.com Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

