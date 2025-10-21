CenterPoint Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.55, along with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.44% increase from the previous average price target of $39.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CenterPoint Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $37.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $40.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $39.00 Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $42.00 - James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $41.00 $39.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $38.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $38.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $42.00 $40.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CenterPoint Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of CenterPoint Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CenterPoint Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CenterPoint Energy's Background

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

A Deep Dive into CenterPoint Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CenterPoint Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.05% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, CenterPoint Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

