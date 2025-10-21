Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss 4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated 4D Molecular Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A decline of 5.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lisa Walter RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Salveen Richter Roth Capital Lowers Buy $38.00 $44.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Background

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

4D Molecular Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining 4D Molecular Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 200.0% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -364386.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, 4D Molecular Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

