What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apollo Asset Management

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Apollo Asset Management, presenting an average target of $152.0, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. Highlighting a 6.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $161.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Apollo Asset Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $154.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $147.00 $168.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $160.00 $155.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apollo Asset Management. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apollo Asset Management compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apollo Asset Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apollo Asset Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apollo Asset Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Apollo Asset Management: A Closer Look

Apollo Asset Management, Inc., formerly Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Apollo Asset Management: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Apollo Asset Management's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Apollo Asset Management's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apollo Asset Management's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apollo Asset Management's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

