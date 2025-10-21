Breaking Down Carlyle Group: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $71.67, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $66.00. This current average has increased by 8.59% from the previous average price target of $66.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Carlyle Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $65.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $74.00 $75.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $74.00 - Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Gerald O'Hara Jefferies Raises Hold $66.00 $54.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $74.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carlyle Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carlyle Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $465 billion in total AUM, including $325 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2025. The company has three core business segments: global private equity, which includes its private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources offerings (with $165 billion in total AUM and $102 billion in fee-earning AUM), global credit ($203 billion/$163 billion), and investment/fund solutions, known as Carlyle AlphInvest ($97 billion/$60 billion). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 3,100 active carry fund investors from 87 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Carlyle Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carlyle Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.44% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.83, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

