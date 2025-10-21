Where Rapid7 Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 7 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.67, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 19.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $32.08.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Rapid7's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $29.00 $34.00 Erin Wilson Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $28.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $35.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $32.00 $39.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $29.00 Anne Meisner Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $30.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $39.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $27.00 Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $30.00 $40.00 Adam Borg Stifel Lowers Hold $22.00 $29.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $25.00 $27.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rapid7. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rapid7. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rapid7 compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rapid7 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rapid7's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Rapid7's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rapid7 analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Rapid7's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rapid7 displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid7's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rapid7's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rapid7's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.