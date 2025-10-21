Expert Outlook: Qualys Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $140.29, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.8% from the previous average price target of $133.86.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Qualys is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $145.00 $150.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $150.00 $140.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $150.00 $142.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $97.00 $90.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Qualys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Qualys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qualys analyst ratings.

About Qualys

Qualys is a cloud security and compliance solutions provider that helps businesses identify and manage their security risks and compliance requirements. The California-based company has more than 10,000 customers worldwide, the majority of which are small- and medium-size businesses. Qualys was founded in 1999 and went public in 2012.

A Deep Dive into Qualys's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qualys displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualys's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualys's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Qualys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

