Expert Outlook: Viridian Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $33.17, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 2.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Viridian Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Lisa Walter RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $32.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viridian Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Viridian Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Viridian Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate includes Veligrotug (formerly known as VRDN-001) for intravenous (IV) and VRDN-003 for subcutaneous (SC) administration. Veligrotug is a differentiated humanized monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R intravenously administered for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).

Viridian Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Viridian Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Viridian Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -134313.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viridian Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Viridian Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

