5 Analysts Have This To Say About Golden Entertainment

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $32.4, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 6.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $34.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Golden Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $25.00 $30.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $34.00 $35.00 Zachary Silverberg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $36.00 John DeCree CBRE Announces Hold $32.00 - Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Golden Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Golden Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Golden Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Golden Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Golden Entertainment analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Inc is a U.S. based company that focuses on distributed gaming, casino, and resort operations. Its reportable segments are Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Nevada Casino Resorts segment which is comprised of destination casino resort properties offering a variety of food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

A Deep Dive into Golden Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Golden Entertainment's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Golden Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Golden Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Golden Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.