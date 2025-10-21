The Analyst Verdict: Highwoods Props In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 5.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Highwoods Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $24.00 $23.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Lowers Hold $30.00 $34.00 Ally Yseen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $38.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Highwoods Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Highwoods Props. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Highwoods Props compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Highwoods Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Highwoods Props's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Highwoods Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Highwoods Props analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Highwoods Props

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. The majority of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Financial Insights: Highwoods Props

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Highwoods Props's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Highwoods Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Highwoods Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Highwoods Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, Highwoods Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.