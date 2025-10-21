Red Rock Resorts Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Red Rock Resorts, revealing an average target of $63.56, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $57.78, the current average has increased by 10.0%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Red Rock Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $65.00 $64.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $49.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $62.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $64.00 $57.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $60.00 $44.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $68.00 $65.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Red Rock Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Red Rock Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Red Rock Resorts

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Red Rock Resorts's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, Red Rock Resorts faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

