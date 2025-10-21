4 Analysts Assess Ballys: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ballys (NYSE:BALY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.5, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ballys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $11.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Hold $10.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ballys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ballys compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ballys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ballys's Background

Ballys Corp is a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and a growing omnichannel presence. It provides customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iGaming, online bingo, sportsbook, and free-to-play (F2P) games. The company owns and operates, several casinos across the United States, one golf course in New York, one horse racetrack in Colorado, and Aspers Casino in the United Kingdom. Its Interactive International division, an interactive gaming operator concentrated in Europe, operates a lottery management and services business. The company's reportable segments are Casinos and Resorts, which derive key revenue, International Interactive and North America Interactive.

Financial Insights: Ballys

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ballys's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.77% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ballys's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -32.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ballys's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ballys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

