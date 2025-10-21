Alcon Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $92.71, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $77.53. A decline of 8.38% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alcon by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Fishbin Keybanc Lowers Overweight $91.00 $98.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $86.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $91.00 $92.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $84.00 Tom Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $108.00 David Adlington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.53 $105.88 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $93.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alcon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alcon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alcon compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alcon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alcon's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alcon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alcon analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Alcon

Alcon is one of the leading visioncare companies in the world. Following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, it was spun off as a public company in April 2019. Alcon operates in two segments: visioncare and surgical. Visioncare comprises contact lenses, lenscare solutions, and a suite of ocular health products. With brands like Dailies, Total1, and Air Optix, Alcon controls about one fourth of the US contact lens market. Surgical comprises intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and consumables used during surgeries. Its main products include Centurion, a phacoemulsification device used during cataract surgeries, and a portfolio of IOLs including PanOptix and Vivity. Alcon has one of the largest installed bases of eye surgical equipment in the world.

Key Indicators: Alcon's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alcon showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.01% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alcon's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.