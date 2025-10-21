Vital Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.17, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 20.37% lower than the prior average price target of $25.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Vital Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $16.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $22.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Derrick Whitfield Texas Capital Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vital Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vital Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Vital Energy: A Closer Look

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Vital Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

