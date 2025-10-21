What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cloudflare

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 5 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $220.94, with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $111.00. Observing a 17.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $187.28.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Cloudflare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $215.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $240.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $135.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $240.00 $220.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $228.00 $210.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $230.00 $175.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $250.00 $225.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Sell $111.00 $70.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $199.00 $162.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $210.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $224.00 $151.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $240.00 $200.00 Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $148.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cloudflare. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cloudflare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cloudflare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cloudflare's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Cloudflare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Cloudflare's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Cloudflare's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

